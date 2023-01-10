Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.