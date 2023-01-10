ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $80.79

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.79, but opened at $79.13. ORIX shares last traded at $79.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

ORIX Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

