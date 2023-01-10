OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Lowered to $50.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

KIDS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47 and a beta of 0.80. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after buying an additional 302,186 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 75.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

