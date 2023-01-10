Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 6.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. 27,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,350,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $978.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.