Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.