Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Price Performance

Outset Medical stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,218 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Outset Medical by 56.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.