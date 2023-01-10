Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $63.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of PCRX opened at $36.82 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

