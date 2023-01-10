PancakeSwap Hits Market Cap of $551.07 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $551.07 million and $32.63 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00019706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 358,479,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,567,263 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

