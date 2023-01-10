PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $938,522.04

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $14.56 million and $938,522.04 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00444813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.06 or 0.01303135 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.32 or 0.31418019 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

