Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $876.62 million and $1.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000677 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002858 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012292 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000133 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
