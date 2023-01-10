Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

PNR stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

