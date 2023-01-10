Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 989,108 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 220,421 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,490,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also

