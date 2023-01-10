Persistence Hits Market Capitalization of $70.90 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $70.90 million and approximately $234,139.95 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 141.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00445814 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.01316086 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.13 or 0.31488727 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 160,860,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,560,635 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.