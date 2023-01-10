Peter Duffy Buys 75 Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) insider Peter Duffy bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($182.75).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 229.80 ($2.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,806.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MONY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 240 ($2.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($2.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.14).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading

