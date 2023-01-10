PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $15.57. PG&E shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 458,711 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

