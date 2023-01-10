Philcoin (PHL) Price Down 53.7% Over Last 7 Days

Philcoin (PHL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $147,035.69 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00446212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.01307122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.85 or 0.31516849 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

