PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 12.0 %
PCQ opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
