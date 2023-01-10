PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

PCQ opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

