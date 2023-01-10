Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEMKT PDO opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Insider Activity

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,455. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $256,000.

