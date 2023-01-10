Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Articles

