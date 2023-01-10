Piper Sandler Lowers Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $8.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.78.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $7.88 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,814 shares of company stock worth $66,969.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

