Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler Sells 10,671 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $67,760.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $519,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 2,728,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,039. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
