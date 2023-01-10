PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading 42.3% Lower This Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $353.63 million and approximately $803,224.13 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $583.86 or 0.03393318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 132.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.