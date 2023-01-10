Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

