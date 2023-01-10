Po.et (POE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.88

Po.et (POE) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Po.et token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $54,086.56 and $25.88 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

