POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 33.6%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) shares rose 33.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.81. Approximately 111,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 24,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

