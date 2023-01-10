Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.0587 on Top Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Populous has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $134,665.39 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 141.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00445814 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.01316086 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.13 or 0.31488727 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

