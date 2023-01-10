PotCoin Market Cap Hits $437,288.38 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $437,288.38 and approximately $13.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00468990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00033147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00019259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.