PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $430,965.47

PotCoin (POT) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $430,965.47 and $50.63 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00475576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00033886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000898 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

