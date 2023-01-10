Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

