Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

