Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PROF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Profound Medical Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ PROF opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 456.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

