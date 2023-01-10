Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

