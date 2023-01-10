Prom Price Hits $4.01 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Prom has a total market cap of $73.18 million and $2.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00023312 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.98983287 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,931,858.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

