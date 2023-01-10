Prom Price Hits $4.12 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Prom has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00023597 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $75.10 million and $1.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00043313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00241519 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.01799492 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,983,790.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

