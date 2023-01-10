ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.82.

Separately, Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.37. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.