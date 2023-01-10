Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

