PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (ADOOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5945 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of ADOOY opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.
About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
Featured Stories
