Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.79.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $34,127. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

