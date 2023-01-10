PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.78.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $79.41 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $106.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PVH by 29.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in PVH by 124.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 183,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 52.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PVH by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

