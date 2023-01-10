Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 92,791 shares.The stock last traded at $173.75 and had previously closed at $173.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day moving average is $165.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

