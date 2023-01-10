Quantfury Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.31 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $89.31 million and approximately $5,127.90 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.93 or 0.00051207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00443401 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.01295850 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.10 or 0.31318258 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.85087958 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,578.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

