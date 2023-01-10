QuarkChain Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $42.88 million and $3.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

