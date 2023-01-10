QUASA (QUA) Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $106.80 million and $123,564.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043224 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00241378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117299 USD and is down -27.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,724.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

