Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 172.41% and a negative net margin of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.