Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $60.71 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $60.71 million and $3.65 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.01597969 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008457 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019246 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035373 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.51 or 0.01834139 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

