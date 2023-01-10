Rain Therapeutics’ (RAIN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.01. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,710,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,737,842.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,710,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,727,570 shares of company stock worth $15,990,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

