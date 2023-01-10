Rakon One Day Volume Hits $37,796.50 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $65.43 million and approximately $37,796.50 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

