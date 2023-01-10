Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity

Fortive Price Performance

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.