Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,854,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

