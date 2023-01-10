Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.